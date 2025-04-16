13-time Champions to be crowned at WrestleMania 41, Booker T predicts

Booker T competed at seven WrestleMania events during his legendary WWE career. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, the NXT commentator gave his thoughts on how the World Tag Team Championship match might end.

On April 19, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will face The War Raiders' Erik and Ivar for the gold. The challengers have held 12 WWE-branded tag titles as The New Day and are widely viewed as one of the greatest teams in the company's history.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame radio show, Booker T tipped The New Day to add another title reign to their list of accolades:

"It's another tag match, of course. New Day got a chance to go out and pad the stats there again. I'm definitely happy the brothers got on the big show, all right, let's just say that, more than anything. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, man, those guys, man, they're like the freaking energizer bunny. They keep going, man. They're like a freaking Timex watch. They just keep on ticking." [31:20 – 31:51]

The New Day are seven-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions, four-time RAW Tag Team Champions, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

Booker T on The New Day's WWE legacy

In 2014, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods joined forces as The New Day alongside Big E. Kingston and Woods kicked Big E out of the group in 2024, turning heel in the process.

Booker T applauded The New Day's WWE longevity and reiterated they should win the tag titles on the first night of WrestleMania 41:

"Those guys, big ups, staying in there and hopefully being able to add a little bit more to their history, winning the Tag Team Championships one more time." [31:54 – 32:05]

Kingston and Woods have not held tag titles since losing the NXT Tag Team Championship to Gallus in 2023.

