13-time champion submits formal complaint to WWE

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 11, 2025 17:27 GMT
It has been an eventful week in WWE, with the departures of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. It seems that this week's episode of RAW could be an interesting one.

Two stars who are likely set to be featured on RAW tonight are Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The duo continues to mourn the loss of their Tag Team Championship, and Woods has now submitted an official complaint to WWE.

Woods noted that he is a former 13-time tag team champion across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, and submitted the complaint because of the attack at the hands of Penta. He called for Penta's Mexican Destroyer to be banned, as well as for him to be forced to pay compensation for ruining his hat and causing him emotional stress.

It seems that Woods has taken the recent actions of the company's social media team personally as well, since he complained that there were more than 200 photos of him taken at RAW and WWE shared one that he wasn't even tagged in.

Will Xavier Woods get his revenge on Penta tonight on WWE RAW?

Xavier Woods has good reason to want revenge on Penta following the attack he endured last week, but it's unlikely he will get the compensation or the ban on the move that he has requested.

Adam Pearce is the kind of General Manager who could pitch that the two men have a match, and if Woods wins, then he will get what he wants, whereas if Penta wins, he would get something in return.

The only real way to make anything change in this business is to pitch a match and win it. As a former King of the Ring, Woods is aware of this and knows that he could be forced to step in the ring with Penta tonight on RAW.

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
