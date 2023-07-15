14-time champion costs Bianca Belair the WWE Women's Championship; IYO SKY's cash-in attempt fails on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Bianca Belair challenged Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship in the main event. IYO SKY tried to cash in her Money in the Bank contract after the match.

The EST of WWE kicked off the show where she spoke about her match against The Empress of Tomorrow. She was then interrupted by Charlotte Flair. The two stars agreed to face each other for the gold at SummerSlam if Asuka lost to Belair.

Bayley and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL showed up for the match with tickets and they stood in the crowd. The Queen also bought a ticket, and she sat with the fans, observing the bout.

During the match, Asuka tried to lock Bianca Belair in an armbar, but the latter slammed her to the mat with a spinebuster, which got a two count. The champion went for the Asuka Lock, but she couldn't lock it in properly. At ringside, Belair hit Asuka with the KOD onto the announce table.

IYO SKY and Bayley jumped over the barricade to cash in, which prompted Charlotte to also get involved. She took out Bayley with a big boot. She accidentally speared Bianca Belair while aiming for IYO SKY, causing the match to end in a DQ. Damage CTRL then tossed Asuka into the ring so they could cash in.

However, The Empress of Tomorrow got up and blinded Bayley with the mist while IYO was still on the top rope. Asuka then escaped with her title.

