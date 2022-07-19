14-Time Champion helps AJ Styles defeat Theory in a controversial finish

Theory didn't have a good night on RAW. During his promo, he was paraded by "what" chants, something that he didn't handle too well compared to several other top stars. He faced veteran and legend AJ Styles in a singles match and lost controversially. Thanks to a certain 14-time champion.

The 24-year-old star has seemingly picked up victories when it has mattered the most. He certainly doesn't have the most impressive win-loss record when looking objectively, yet he is the youngest United States Champion in WWE and the youngest Money in the Bank winner as well - all in less than a year.

On the latest episode of RAW, Theory found himself in the crosshairs of 14-time champion Dolph Ziggler, who returned last week. Ziggler was at ringside and played a direct impact as he attacked the young star, leading to a count-out win for AJ Styles.

While the 24-year-old was complaining to the referee, Styles came in and hit Styles Clash on him.

As we mentioned, Theory doesn't necessarily have the best record, but he continues to play an important role on RAW. He is set to face US Champion Bobby Lashley in a rematch at SummerSlam.

