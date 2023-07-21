14-time champion opens up on having a "controversial" past; also comments on unfathomable current position in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and 14-time champion in the company has recently shared about having a "controversial" past on television. The Wrestling Veteran also mentioned how that past has transitioned with his current position in the Stamford-based company.

Before retiring his wrestling boots, Shawn Michaels has been a three-time WWF Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion. He has also been a three-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time European Champion, and a six-time Tag Team Champion.

Currently, The Heartbreak Kid serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and oversees the creative aspects of the WWE NXT brand.

Meanwhile, his former D-Generation X members dealt with the company's top corporate positions. Notably, Triple H is the Chief Content Officer, and Road Dogg oversees World Wrestling Entertainment's live events.

Back in the day, the DX stable was known for its notorious actions and troublemakers in the locker room. However, that has changed as the former heel faction has suited up for the business end, creative aspects, and seamless corporate roles.

During a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Shawn Michaels reflected upon the D-Generation X unleashing their rebel side, which came from a deep-seated love and passion for the business.

"Even as degenerates back in the day, we had such a love and a passion for this stuff. Granted yeah, sometimes when it was unleashed, it could have been a little wild, and arguably, I don't know, controversial," HBK said. [6:14 - 6:29]

Check out the interview below:

Shawn Michaels also revealed that he is still trying to explore his current position at WWE fully

Given that the Hall of Famer, Triple H, Road Dogg, and the rest of the DX members had controversial backstage problems, they have outgrown their past.

During the same interview, The Heartbreak Kid revealed that it is still unfathomable to forget those mischievous acts. However, the D-Generation X members have matured enough and wish to pass the torch to the upcoming WWE Superstars.

"We are now, thankfully, a lot more mature and grown up quite a bit. But I think there's still that little kid in us, that I know a lot of our athletes, a lot of our superstars, all appreciate because we make it fun. And we want it to be fun, especially here in NXT," Michaels added. [6:38 - 6:59]

The D-Generation X was one of a kind faction in the WWE as the wrestling fans enjoyed them in the ring despite portraying heel and notorious acts. It remains to be seen if any new talent can step up to fill the Hall of Famers' shoes.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sports Guys Talking Wrestling and a H/T to Sportskeeda with a link back to this article.