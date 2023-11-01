14-year veteran names Jade Cargill and 3 other WWE Superstars as potential members if top faction returns after 5 years

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil revealed Jade Cargill as one of the several superstars he would recruit if his faction returned.

The veteran was the mastermind behind the successful Titus Worldwide faction that previously featured Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, and Dana Brooke. Titus was recently asked about his ideal list of candidates from the current roster, and he revealed interesting choices.

During a recent interview with Fightful's Jeremy Lambert, Titus named Chad Gable as one of the superstars he would include in his group if he were to bring back Titus Worldwide. However, he acknowledged that Gable has his own thing going with The Alpha Academy.

The 46-year-old said he would like to take Akira Tozawa back in the group. Additionally, he named former NXT Champion Camelo Hayes and his friend Trick Williams as current superstars he would want in Titus Worldwide.

However, the most interesting revelation on Titus O'Neil's list was the new WWE signing Jade Cargill. The Stamford-based promotion has left no stone turned in presenting Cargill as a megastar, with limited but massive appearances on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

Backstage plans for WWE Superstar Chad Gable revealed

While Chad Gable has been incredible in leading the Alpha Academy, he made a mark upon the singles competition during his feud with Gunther.

Chad Gable challenged The Imperium leader for his Intercontinental Championship on the September 3 edition on RAW. Although he couldn't dethrone Gunther as the champion, Gable left fans in awe of his talent.

His work during this title feud impressed many backstage, who have reportedly identified the Alpha Academy leader as one of the biggest names in the company over the next few years. He is expected to go after the Intercontinental Championship again and rekindle his feud with Gunther on RAW.

This week, Gable and Otis locked horns with the Creed Brothers in a memorable tag team match on RAW before Crown Jewel. The Alpha Academy members suffered defeat against the debuting superstars and showed their respect to their opponents after the match to deafening pop from WWE fans in the audience.

