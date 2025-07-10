15-year veteran sends a message to Triple H after leaving WWE right before SmackDown this week

Triple H and WWE bid farewell to a long-time veteran ahead of SmackDown this week. Scott Stanford is no longer with the Stamford-based promotion.
He has now sent a heartfelt message to The Game after dropping a bombshell announcement on social media.
From being a commentator to playing host to a number of shows on WWE Studio, Stanford has done it all since joining the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2009.
But all good things must come to an end. The 58-year-old sports analyst closed the wrestling chapter of his career yesterday when he announced his departure.
He received an outpouring of love and applause from his colleagues on his way out of the studio.
Earlier today, he took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share a beautiful montage of his time as play-by-play commentator on WWE Superstars. Scott Stanford tagged the Chief Content Officer, Triple H, saying:
"What a fun montage of some vintage @WWE Supertars - You'll see some familiar faces! Had a Blast! @TripleH."
Check out his tweet below:
The seven-time New York Emmy Award-winning sportscaster is leaving the door open for his return as he embarks on a new chapter of his life.