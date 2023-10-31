16-year WWE veteran being "too nice" is the reason why Chelsea Green won her first singles match on RAW, says former writer (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green picked up her first singles win on the main roster on RAW.

Green locked horns with Natalya in an entertaining Trick or Street Fight on the final RAW before Crown Jewel 2023. Interestingly, the Women's Tag Team Champions cosplayed the Hart Foundation and stole the show. The two superstars delivered a good match that eventually ended with Green picking up the win.

Vince Russo discussed the bout on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, where he credited Green for her performance and cosplay. He hailed the champion for her epic Bret "The Hitman" Hart cosplay to taunt her opponent, Natalya, while her tag team partner and fellow champion, Piper Niven, dressed up as Jim Neidhart. Russo was quoted as saying:

"I thought this was fun. I loved her, Neidhart. I thought that was fun, that was great, that was really good." [56:21 - 56:30]

Show host Dr. Chris Featherstone noted that Natalya should have won the match, as babyfaces tend to walk out with a win in gimmick matches. When asked why Natalya lost her latest bout on RAW, Russo said that the 16-year WWE veteran was kind enough to let the up-and-coming star reign supreme:

"I don't know, bro, this has to be Chelsea Green's first win. I may be right or wrong, but oh my god, I was like, literally, is this her first singles win? You know what it is, bro, Nattie is too nice, man. She is too nice, she is just too nice." [56:32 - 56:56]

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo makes a huge claim about former women's champion Nikki Cross in WWE

Nikki Cross made a brief appearance during this match. One spot in the bout saw Green pick up a carved-out pumpkin from the table only to reveal Nikki Cross hiding under it, with only her head above it.

Vince Russo argued that Nikki Cross' involvement made no sense if it had to end with Green's victory, who was spooked at the moment. He stated that Cross was compelling on WWE RAW but lost her momentum with the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick.

