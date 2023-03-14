17-year-veteran loses on RAW for the first time in 4 months against The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been on a roll in recent weeks, racking up wins in the lead-up to WrestleMania. The stable is now responsible for handing out a defeat to Johnny Gargano for the first time in his RAW stint.

On the latest edition of the red brand, Gargano and Dexter Lumis teamed up to take on Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, with Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley at ringside for their respective teams.

Johnny Wrestling, who started his wrestling journey in December 2005, has recently been in the crosshairs of The Judgment Day. He has quietly been on an impressive streak in WWE, winning most of his matches on TV and live events. His only defeats in the last few months have come in a live event, in the Royal Rumble match, and in The Elimination Chamber match.

His loss on RAW was the first defeat he suffered on the red brand since November 21, 2022.

That defeat in November 2022 came against The Nigerian Giant Omos, who is set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Gargano, alongside Dexter Lumis and Candice LeRae, saved Edge from Judgment Day's assault.

It led to the advertised match for RAW between him and Dexter Lumis against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Although they came close to winning, Rhea Ripley's presence ultimately paid dividends as she took out Candice LeRae at ringside, allowing Damian Priest to take advantage and pin Dexter Lumis.

The show started with Edge accepting another Judgment Day member, Finn Balor's challenge to face him at WrestleMania. The two men will battle inside Hell in a Cell.

