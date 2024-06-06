17-year WWE veteran breaks character & emotionally reacts to Asuka's upsetting injury update during hiatus; sends message

A 17-year veteran of WWE has sent Asuka a message after she shared an injury update on social media. The star was emotional and said as much in the post.

Recently, on RAW, it appeared that Natalya would be turning heel after a long run as a face. Following her loss on the red brand, she spoke to Sonya Deville, who seems to be gathering no-nonsense heel female WWE stars who all have experience in being highly proficient in the ring. The star has started a heel turn.

In the meantime, she sent her old rival a message. While Asuka is a heel, Natalya is still a face. The Empress of Tomorrow had been injured for the past few months but still chose to work Backlash before finally taking time away from the company. She said that she was taking a hiatus so that she could let the injury heal.

Now, she posted on social media a picture of her knee wrapped up in a brace, which appears to have gone through some medical procedure. Fans were quite upset about it, and Natalya broke character and sent the heel star a message wishing her a speedy recovery.

"Get better soon, Asuka! Miss you my friend!"

Asuka may be gone from WWE for a while

With the Empress of Tomorrow injured, it may be a while before she finally returns to the ring.

Clearly, her knee is nowhere near healed, and with such a serious injury, fans may have to wait to see the star finally return.

In the meantime, Damage CTRL is no longer as visible on RAW, with them not having wrestled on the show this past week. It remains to be seen what the future of the group is.

