18-year WWE veteran shockingly shows up on NXT for the first time in 399 days

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 09, 2025 01:21 GMT
This star is a former Divas Champion (Source: WWE.com and WWE on X)

A WWE veteran showed up on NXT this week. This marks her first appearance on the brand in 399 days.

Natalya is one of the greatest female performers in the history of the WWE. She has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2007 and has accomplished almost everything there is to accomplish in the company. She even has several Guinness World Records to her name.

In recent weeks, she has formed a tag team with Maxxine Dupri called the Dungeon Dolls. However, both women will compete in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2, where the winner will receive a world title match at Clash in Paris.

On WWE RAW this past week, Maxxine and Natalya made it clear that they were going to work together throughout the match till they were the last two women left in the ring. Tonight on NXT, Ava will announce the women who will represent her brand in the battle royal during the Evolution summit. Hence, a few main roster stars have also shown up on NXT.

During the show, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri were shown arriving at the building. This marks Natalya's first appearance on the show since June 4, 2024, when she defeated Izzi Dame.

It will be interesting to see what happens during the Evolution 2 summit later on in the show.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
