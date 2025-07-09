18-year WWE veteran shockingly shows up on NXT for the first time in 399 days

A WWE veteran showed up on NXT this week. This marks her first appearance on the brand in 399 days.
Natalya is one of the greatest female performers in the history of the WWE. She has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2007 and has accomplished almost everything there is to accomplish in the company. She even has several Guinness World Records to her name.
In recent weeks, she has formed a tag team with Maxxine Dupri called the Dungeon Dolls. However, both women will compete in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2, where the winner will receive a world title match at Clash in Paris.
On WWE RAW this past week, Maxxine and Natalya made it clear that they were going to work together throughout the match till they were the last two women left in the ring. Tonight on NXT, Ava will announce the women who will represent her brand in the battle royal during the Evolution summit. Hence, a few main roster stars have also shown up on NXT.
During the show, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri were shown arriving at the building. This marks Natalya's first appearance on the show since June 4, 2024, when she defeated Izzi Dame.
It will be interesting to see what happens during the Evolution 2 summit later on in the show.
