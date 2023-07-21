19-year-old WWE star claims to be "youngest champ in 10 days"; result of upcoming title match potentially spoiled

A 19-year-old WWE Superstar recently claimed to become the youngest champ soon by potentially spoiling the result of an upcoming match.

Thea Hail is currently one of the most popular WWE Superstars in NXT. Over the past several weeks, her over-the-top personality has helped her get over with the fans despite being relatively inexperienced.

This helped her earn a title match recently against Tiffany Stratton. However, she was unsuccessful in her attempt to capture gold. Thea didn't give up and she got another shot for the title against Tiffany Stratton at NXT Great American Bash. This time, Thea will be walking into the match as the favorite since it's a submission match.

Just 10 days before the match could take place, Hail posted on social media where she claimed to become the youngest champ in 10 days. If she wins her match, then this may turn out to be a spoiler.

"youngest champ in 10 days."

Thea Hail will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE NXT Women's Championship at Great American Bash

Thea Hail will get her second attempt to win the NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton in a submission match at Great American Bash. So far, NXT's upcoming Premium Live Event is shaping up to be a promising one.

Gallus will defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against The D'Angelo Family. The main event, fans will get to witness the highly anticipated clash between Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship.

Mustafa Ali was supposed to face Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship but that match may not take place since Lee lost his title this week on NXT.

It will be interesting to see if Ali gets his title match at the Great American Bash against Dominik Mysterio.

