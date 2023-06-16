19-year-old WWE Superstar set to shatter 10-year long-standing record; do you think it will finally break?

A record is a fickle thing in WWE nowadays. No one ever thought that a champion would have a 1000-day reign in the modern era of wrestling, but not only has Roman Reigns smashed that, but it also looks like he has no intention of stopping. On the other side of things, 19-year-old Thea Hail is set to break a 10-year-long WWE record set by Paige.

Hail qualified as the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's title after winning a Battle Royal. After doubts were cast on her, she also defeated Cora Jade this week, cementing her spot as the title contender.

Having made the star submit, she is now set to face Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship at only 19 years of age. The youngest-ever NXT Women's Champion is Paige, who is also the first-ever NXT Women's titleholder. She won it back in July 2013.

While the date for Hail's match against Stratton is not set yet, when it is finally decided, the record will be in danger. Hail will be 19 until September, and the match is sure to take place by then.

It remains to be seen if she will be the one to shatter it, but now fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if the 10-year record finally ends.

Shawn Michaels congratulated Thea Hail after becoming the contender on WWE NXT

After winning the Battle Royal, when she went backstage, Hail was congratulated on her win. The video was shared by the NXT Twitter account as well. There, Michaels told her that she had done a great job and embraced her.

Hail looked overwhelmed throughout, but now after beating Cora Jade, she has proven that her win was not a fluke and she deserves to be up there.

