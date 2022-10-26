"19 years with the man of my dreams!" - Stephanie McMahon sends heartfelt message to Triple H

WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has shared a heartfelt message for her husband and Chief Content Officer Triple H, on the occasion of their 19th wedding anniversary.

McMahon was named Co-CEO of WWE, along with Nick Khan, following her father's departure from the company in late July. Stephane McMahon and The Game started dating in 2000 and got married in 2003. The Co-CEO and The Chief Content Officer have been involved in numerous storylines over the years and have even portrayed on-screen authority figures.

On the day of their anniversary, McMahon took to Twitter today to share a photo with The Cerebral Assassin. In a message, she stated that the 14-time world champion is the man of her dreams and wished him a happy anniversary.

"19 years with the man of my dreams @tripleh! Happy Anniversary! I Love You!" tweeted Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon 19 years with the man of my dreams @tripleh! Happy Anniversary! I Love You! 19 years with the man of my dreams @tripleh! Happy Anniversary! I Love You! https://t.co/8riVuAgyW7

Stephanie McMahon responds to recreation of on-screen marriage to Triple H

Ryan Satin, host of the Out of Character podcast on Fox, recreated the infamous photo of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon from back in the day.

In 1999, WWE ran an angle where it appeared that The Game had drugged McMahon and taken her to a drive-through chapel. However, after The Game defeated her father, Vince McMahon, at Armageddon, the two embraced. She later revealed that it was a revenge plot against her father.

After Ryan Satin posted the photo, the Co-CEO responded and jokingly recommended the approach to fans.

"Congratulations @ryansatin and Erica! I highly recommend this approach! While not so memorable, it seems to work out alright! :))))"

Since the departure of Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon has been in charge of leading the business side of WWE, while her husband takes care of the creative side. Triple H has earned quite the plaudits from fans after the return of several fan-favorite stars and the sensational comeback of Bray Wyatt.

