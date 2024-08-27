  • home icon
  2 Huge returns on RAW after months as Judgment Day is confronted by top faction

2 Huge returns on RAW after months as Judgment Day is confronted by top faction

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 27, 2024 00:38 GMT
The New rendition of an old group (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
The New rendition of an old group (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

The Monday Night RAW before Bash in Berlin 2024 opened with The new Judgment Day. While they tried to make a statement against The Terror Twins, they were interrupted by a faction with two members returning after having been out for a while.

Bash in Berlin 2024 will have one of its marquee matches in a mixed tag team bout as Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will face "The Terror Twins" Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day came out on RAW to announce their arrival and intentions going forward.

They were interrupted by the LWO, who they are a little familiar with. However, there were two big returns as Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro - both of whom have been out for a while now, are back in the ranks on TV.

Fans were happy to see Dragon Lee, in particular, back on WWE television. Cruz Del Toro also underwent surgery a few months ago and was seen in the celebrations with the LWO at WrestleMania 40.

Notably absent from the lineup was Zelina Vega, who had previously feuded with Liv Morgan over the Women's World championship.

It led to an eight-man tag team match between the male members of the LWO and the new Judgment Day members. Unfortunately for the returning stars and their stablemates, they lost as the Finn Balor-led faction emerged victorious.

Edited by Neda Ali
