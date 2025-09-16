2 Major Championships being Unified by WWE Star, Getting a Brand New Name for Belt

A WWE star is now trying to unify two major championships. He holds both titles and has come up with a new name for the brand-new belt as well.Dominik Mysterio recently became a double champion, and it seems that WWE is getting ready to unify the two titles. The star is both the WWE Intercontinental Champion and the AAA Mega Champion. At AAA &amp; WWE's Worlds Collide, Mysterio was finally able to defeat El Hijo del Vikingo to become the new Mega Champion. This title match has been something that both stars have been working on for some time, and now that the feud is done,On RAW, the star was standing there with both his titles, and he was asked about his plans since he was holding two championships now. Dominik Mysterio stated that he had done what he set out to do, becoming a double champion. He was asked about his relationship with El Grande Americano as well, and he decided to tell them not to worry about it.The star went on to tell Byron Saxton that he was the Intercontinental Champion and the Mega Champion. He said that this made him the new combined Mega Intercontinental Champion.&quot;What talk? Don't worry about it, sweetheart. What matters is I am your Intercontinental Champion, your new AAA Mega Champion, so you know what that makes me? That makes me your Mega Intercontinental Champion. How do you like that?&quot;It remains to be seen if he gets a combined belt to represent it.Dominik Mysterio and the Judgment Day Have Things to Work Out on WWE RAWWhile Mysterio has found success with his second title now, and a potentially combined new championship, Finn Balor has not been happy with him.The star has mostly abandoned him in the past. He has talked about not helping him and almost cost him the match at Worlds Collide when he came out.It remains to be seen what's next for him.