  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • 2 Major Championships being Unified by WWE Star, Getting a Brand New Name for Belt

2 Major Championships being Unified by WWE Star, Getting a Brand New Name for Belt

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 16, 2025 01:07 GMT
The Intercontinental Championship may be unified (Credit: WWE.com)
The Intercontinental Championship may be unified (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE star is now trying to unify two major championships. He holds both titles and has come up with a new name for the brand-new belt as well.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio recently became a double champion, and it seems that WWE is getting ready to unify the two titles. The star is both the WWE Intercontinental Champion and the AAA Mega Champion. At AAA & WWE's Worlds Collide, Mysterio was finally able to defeat El Hijo del Vikingo to become the new Mega Champion. This title match has been something that both stars have been working on for some time, and now that the feud is done,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On RAW, the star was standing there with both his titles, and he was asked about his plans since he was holding two championships now. Dominik Mysterio stated that he had done what he set out to do, becoming a double champion. He was asked about his relationship with El Grande Americano as well, and he decided to tell them not to worry about it.

The star went on to tell Byron Saxton that he was the Intercontinental Champion and the Mega Champion. He said that this made him the new combined Mega Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

"What talk? Don't worry about it, sweetheart. What matters is I am your Intercontinental Champion, your new AAA Mega Champion, so you know what that makes me? That makes me your Mega Intercontinental Champion. How do you like that?"

It remains to be seen if he gets a combined belt to represent it.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio and the Judgment Day Have Things to Work Out on WWE RAW

While Mysterio has found success with his second title now, and a potentially combined new championship, Finn Balor has not been happy with him.

The star has mostly abandoned him in the past. He has talked about not helping him and almost cost him the match at Worlds Collide when he came out.

It remains to be seen what's next for him.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications