2 new WWE championships officially announced; matches confirmed

Two new WWE championships have now been officially confirmed by the company. The dates for the matches have been decided as well.
Stevie Turner made a huge announcement tonight on EVOLVE. She revealed that the men and women on WWE EVOLVE have something to compete for. The company has now introduced the EVOLVE Women's Championship and the EVOLVE Men's Championship.
These two new WWE titles will see two big matches to decide who will be crowned the new titleholders. The winners will be decided in three weeks and four weeks, respectively.
"Now, in addition to those big NXT dreams, the women of EVOLVE will be fighting to become the EVOLVE Women’s Champion. In just three weeks, the EVOLVE Women’s Championship will be determined in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match. When I became EVOLVE Prime Minister, I asked all these competitors to step up and impress me. And impress me they have, but three women in particular have really stood out to me. And those women are Kali Armstrong, Kendal Grey, and Wendy Choo. But ladies, ladies, if I didn’t say your name, do not fret. There is still open spot up for grabs, and I want one of you to step up and take it. And now for the men, the Men’s EVOLVE Champion will be crowned in four weeks' time."
While Kendal Grey, Kali Armstrong, and Wendy Choo will be involved in the Fatal Four-way Elimination match. The last spot is still up for grabs. The men's competitors are yet to be determined at this time.