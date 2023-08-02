2-time Champion addresses injury speculations following WWE SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown is the final stop before the company hosts the Biggest Party of The Summer in Detroit, where The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his own blood. Meanwhile, former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross addresses injury speculations ahead of the premium live event.

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross and Scarlett were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown, making this their second run on the blue brand after their return to WWE. The Herald of Doomsday's first rival was none other than The Phenomenal One AJ Styles.

Lately, fans noticed that Kross had taped his left leg during matches and feared that he could possibly end up on the sidelines. Recently, The Herald of Doomsday took to Instagram and addressed these fears regarding his injury.

"I’m still asked about why my leg was taped weeks ago, so to lay it to rest; I’m 100% all good. That whacky spiderweb like brushing happened after I pulled the KT tape off. I’ve always healed very quickly since I was a kid and I personally wouldn’t even have called it an injury. Stuff happens. So there you go lol. It’s not ballet," wrote Kross.

Karrion Kross has some unfinished business with former WWE Champion

Last year, Karrion Kross and Scarlet returned to WWE under Triple H's new regime and joined Friday Night SmackDown. After feuding with Drew McIntyre, Kross got a handful of victories over several superstars before losing to Rey Mysterio out of the blue ahead of Royal Rumble.

However, The Herald of Doomsday was able to silence the Master of 619 in a rematch on an episode of SmackDown. While having a conversation with Mike Jones in DC, Kross said he has unfinished business with AJ Styles.

"You bet your top dollar there will be," Kross said in reference to doing more with AJ Styles. "Aside from Rey Mysterio, who I feel we have unfinished business and I wouldn't be surprised if he revisit that one day. He's on Raw and I'm on SmackDown right now, but working with Drew [McIntyre] was very physical and I very much like that." [H/T Fightful]

Meanwhile, Kross has continued to play mind games with AJ Styles after defeating The O.C.'s Karl Anderson.

