2-time champion to challenge for title 128 days after WWE release

A two-time WWE champion is set to wrestle in a match for the first time in a while. After 128 days since being released by the company, Indi Hartwell will return to the squared circle to challenge for a title.

Hartwell was released by WWE on November 1, 2024. Since then, although she has been active on social media, there has been little to no information regarding a potential in-ring return.

However, recently, the former WWE NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion announced on Instagram that she will be donning her ring gear soon. Indi Hartwell will be back in action this Sunday, March 9, in her hometown.

Indi Hartwell revealed that she will compete for Renegades of Wrestling at the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne, Australia. She will face Aysha in a title match for the Renegades Women's Championship.

"THIS SUNDAY! @indihartwell returns to her home town as she challenges @aysha.fc_ for the Renegades Women’s Championship! Will she be the one to end the 700+ day reign of the champ? Don’t miss #WeAreRenegades at @northcotetheatre on March 9th!"

It will be great to see Hartwell back in action after nearly four months. She is an exceptional talent and one of the top free agents available right now. Hopefully, this will lead to her signing a full-time contract soon.

Indi Hartwell's last WWE match was against Bayley and Naomi

Indi Hartwell's last WWE match was on October 25, 2024. It was on a taped show of SmackDown, where she faced Bayley and Naomi. It was a huge tag team match that saw her team up with her good friend Candice LeRae.

Unfortunately, the match resulted in a loss for Hartwell, as Naomi and Bayley proved to be too much for her and LeRae. Nevertheless, she put on a great performance in her last match. Seven days later, the company announced her release.

Now that her 90-day non-compete clause has expired, Hartwell is free to wrestle wherever she wants. So far, she is locked in for an appearance at Renegades of Wrestling and House of Glory Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what comes next for her.

