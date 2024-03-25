2-time champion says Shane McMahon told him he would be a jobber in WWE

Shane McMahon worked in various on-screen and off-screen roles in WWE between 1988 and 2023. In a recent interview, former WWE star Rico Constantino recalled how Vince McMahon's son once gave him some harsh words of warning about his character's direction.

In 2002, Constantino received a call-up to WWE's main roster after four years in the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system. The 62-year-old was part of the same OVW class as Batista, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Shelton Benjamin.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Constantino said Shane McMahon made it clear the company did not have big plans for him:

"I'm practicing, and then I get a drink of water and stuff, and Shane walks right up to me, looks right at me, and goes, 'You know, Rico, you're gonna be nothing but a flat-backer,' which is a jobber. That's what he said, and I went, 'Oh, okay,' which made me more determined." [0:10 – 0:34]

In wrestling, the word "jobber" is seen as derogatory. It is used to describe a wrestler who is booked to lose the majority of their matches.

How WWE booked Rico Constantino after Shane McMahon's remarks

Upon his arrival on the main roster, Rico Constantino was widely viewed as a reliable in-ring competitor. In 2017, WWE creative team member Bruce Prichard said the former OVW talent was even considered a better wrestler than John Cena.

Despite having potential as a singles wrestler, Constantino debuted as Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo's manager. He performed as the eccentric duo's villainous stylist before briefly becoming a babyface.

Constantino went on to win tag titles with Charlie Haas and Rikishi. In 2004, he received his release after being refused a pay raise.

