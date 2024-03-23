2-time champions vow to win tag team title after controversial loss ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania XL is closing in, and several tag teams are scrambling for a chance to win some gold. Following the latest edition of SmackDown, The O.C., who did not emerge victorious, vowed to win gold ahead of The Show of Shows.

WWE is working hard to build the tag team championship picture up ahead of WrestleMania. Judgment Day will defend its Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match. The O.C. was one of the many teams who competed for a spot in the Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for WrestleMania. However, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory cheated to take down Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to secure the win.

Following their loss, the two-time RAW Tag Team Champions made it clear that they were heading to Stand & Deliver to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

"We are middle of a reset, we are in the middle of a reset, we got cheated tonight, we advanced at NXT, we’re going to continue to advance. Just like I said there, there’s a renewed vigor in the good brothers’ eyes,” Gallows said. “We are still, as we always have been, the greatest Tag Team in the world, we’ve won gold on every continent we’ve ever been to. And those NXT black and gold Tag Team Titles are [sic] coming to our ways."

Karl Anderson reiterated that the two-time tag team champions were heading to Stand & Deliver before WrestleMania XL to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

"We’re gonna get ourselves to Stand and Deliver [INAUDIBLE] gonna walk out there, we’re gonna put our gimmicks up high, we’re gonna bring them down. And The O.C. shows you why we’re the NXT Tag Team Champions." [H/T RingsideNews]

The duo returned to NXT earlier this year to surprise the WWE Universe. The move could help them finally get back on track in the company.

The Judgment Day have a tall task ahead of them at WWE WrestleMania XL

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the only tag team to hold the Undisputed Tag Team Title twice. They defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16, 2023, episode of WWE RAW to win the belts for a second time.

The Judgment Day members will have a tall task ahead of themselves as several top tag teams will battle for their prize at WWE WrestleMania XL. The New Day, The Street Profits, and DIY are among the top teams that could win the title at The Show of Shows.

The Judgment Day have had a lukewarm run with the title that has been overshadowed by other storylines surrounding the faction, along with Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase run.

The WWE creative team could finally decide to take the championship off the duo. It would be great to see The Archer of Infamy focus on his Money in the Bank run instead.