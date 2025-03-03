  • home icon
  • 2-time legendary champion set to retire after last-ever match; will never wrestle again

It's time now (Credit: WWE.com)

A two-time legendary champion has now been announced for a final match, after which he is set to never wrestle again. The date for his retirement has now been set.

During GCW The Coldest Winter 3, there was a huge moment when Sabu came out to receive his Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame award from Joey Janela. The latter was presenting him with the plaque, but the tension between them increased and he started to criticize Sabu for not being at shows and not showing up. He stated that the version of Sabu, who cared about fans, was "dead."

Sabu was incensed by this and decided he would not listen anymore. The wrestler heated to the ring and attacked Joey Janela with skewers and the plaque, leaving the star completely bloodied in the center of the ring. Janela had suffered an injury in the past and there was doubt his match with Sabu would happen. But as it turns out, it is happening.

Despite his surgery for his ruptured bicep, Janela responded by challenging Sabu to wrestle in a match at Spring Break 9. This will be Sabu's retirement match, and it was confirmed shortly after.

The match is set to take place on April 18, 2025, bringing an end to the legend's career.

