2-time NXT champion teases facing Brock Lesnar in massive first-time-ever WWE match 

Karrion Kross has teased a huge first-time-ever match against Brock Lesnar in his latest Instagram story.

Karrion Kross made his WWE return on the August 5, 2022, episode of SmackDown, with Scarlett accompanying him. Kross quickly made it known that he wanted Roman Reigns' undisputed WWE Universal title and has been mainly targeting former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre ever since his huge return.

Kross recently teased another big feud, with none other than WWE veteran Brock Lesnar. He shared an edited fan-made image on his Instagram story, featuring a match graphic pitting him against The Beast Incarnate. Check out the story HERE. You can also check out the screenshot of the story below:

Brock Lesnar is scheduled for a WWE return next year

Lesnar took on Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2022. The Last Man Standing match was contested for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. Lesnar did everything in his power to take the belt off Reigns, including taking apart the SummerSlam ring with a tractor. In the end, however, it was Reigns who stood victorious over The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar is currently on a hiatus from WWE. His fans will have to wait a while before they get to see him back in the WWE ring. Nevertheless, Lesnar is advertised for WWE Day 1, which is scheduled for January 1, 2023.

Fans are aware that WWE promoted Lesnar vs. Reigns at SummerSlam for the duo's final encounter. If the rivalry is indeed over, the WWE Universe might witness Lesnar kick off a feud with another top star when he eventually returns.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were let go by WWE last year when Vince McMahon was at the helm. The Game didn't waste much time and brought the duo back, soon after he gained creative power.

Furthermore, if Kross' tease becomes a reality somewhere down the line, we can expect a never-before-seen feud between these two behemoths.

