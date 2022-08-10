"Right place, right time" - 2-Time SmackDown Tag Team Champion seemingly open to WWE return under Triple H (Exclusive)

Former Wyatt Family member Erick Redbeard has opened up on a possible WWE return during his recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

The White Sheep was released as part of the company-wide budget cuts in April 2020 and has since appeared regularly on the wrestling scene outside World Wrestling Entertainment. The former Erick Rowan spent nine years in WWE and developed his character during his tenure in Triple H's NXT.

Redbeard said he had a great relationship with The Game but was unsure whether it was the right time to talk about a possible comeback. Triple H has already managed to get multiple former stars back into the promotion, and many more are expected to reappear on TV soon.

The veteran performer, however, didn't rule out working with his former company again, as you can view below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly Q&A show:

"Never had any problems with Triple H. But, you know, it's still a thing, so many former people, so many new people," noted Erick Redbeard. "It's, you know, right place, right time; it's basically all it is." [5:25 – 5:45]

Erick Redbeard has wrestled for multiple companies since his WWE release

Redbeard was among the biggest names ousted by WWE nearly two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He returned to the independent wrestling circuit with his Redbeard persona and wrestled his first match against Fred Rosser in November 2020. The 40-year-old star made his AEW debut in December during an emotional Dynamite episode that paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee.

Redbeard returned to the AEW ring earlier this year in March and was involved in a brief storyline with Death Triangle and House of Black, culminating in a match at Revolution 2022. The popular star has also contributed to EC3 and Braun Strowman's Control Your Narrative (CYN) project and continues to add to his impressive resume.

Should Triple H consider getting Erick Rowan back to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh