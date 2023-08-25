2-time Women's Champion willing to return to WWE after seventeen years to face Charlotte Flair

The landscape of WWE's main roster changed forever when Charlotte Flair made her debut on Monday Night RAW. After competing for nearly a decade, The Queen is very close to reaching and possibly breaking her father's record. Recently, former Women's Champion Jazz spoke about stepping out of retirement for a match against The Queen.

In 2019, Charlotte Flair faced one of her toughest challenges when she called out Trish Stratus. Later, the WWE Hall of Famer came out of retirement in her home country specifically to face The Queen at the Biggest Party of The Summer. However, Flair was able to beat Stratus in front of her friends and family.

The Queen has accomplished every major milestone in the company, with the exception of beating a couple of WWE Hall of Famers and veterans. Speaking to Steve Fall, Jaz praised Charlotte Flair and spoke about stepping out of retirement for a match against the 14-time Women's Champion. Check it out:

"I think she's the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time] for real. I feel that if there is anyone I would get an opportunity to work with, she would be the one. If I come out of retirement, it would be with her... And it doesn't matter who will be face or heel here, I think we both could pull it off... I will go in as face, it wouldn't matter to me." (From 45:00 to 45:50)

Jazz's last televised match for WWE was in 2006, when she faced Mickie James. The former Women's Champion worked on the independent circuit for over a decade and retired from in-ring competition in 2021.

Charlotte Flair's undefeated streak ended at WWE SummerSlam 2023

In 2015, Charlotte Flair made her first appearance as a competitor at the Biggest Party of The Summer. She teamed up with Becky Lynch and Paige to defeat Team BAD and Team Bellas.

The following year, she entered the event and faced Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship. In the end, The Queen walked out of the Biggest Party of The Summer with the title.

In 2018, Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's Championship when she defeated Carmella and Becky Lynch. After the match, Lynch turned on Flair, which is the beginning of The Man.

In 2021, Charlotte Flair won the RAW Women's Championship for the second time at the Biggest Party of The Summer when she defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in Nevada.

The Queen was 5-0 at the Biggest Party of The Summer until this year's event when she lost the Triple Threat match and the WWE Women's Championship to Bianca Belair.

