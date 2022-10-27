2-Time world champion admits Bobby Lashley & Brock Lesnar could kick his a** in real life (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champions Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are perhaps the two most physically dominant stars in WWE today. Two-time IMPACT World Champion EC3 recently stated that the two behemoths could "kick his a**" in real life.

The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty have a combined 12 world title reigns between themselves and have also had stellar MMA careers. Their strength was on full display in the past few weeks on RAW after Lesnar returned to inexplicably attack Lashley.

Speaking to Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 spoke highly of Lesnar and Lashley's strengths. He stated that there aren't any professional wrestlers he can't beat in real life other than Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

"There's not one professional wrestler alive that I don't think I could rip their arms off and beat them to death. Nobody can beat me in a fight. Because it's not over until I win. Maybe I get punched, maybe I tap out, maybe I get pinned, but I swear to you - 10 years down the road, 20 years down the road, I'm hiding in the bushes with a baseball bat. Having said that, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar could kick my a** in real life" [4:08 - 4:40]

You can watch the full video below:

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have some unfinished business

Despite being in the pro wrestling industry for a while, the two men have hardly come across each other in the squared circle.

Their first full-blown feud came earlier this year when they collided at Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar entered the bout as WWE Champion but lost the title to Bobby Lashley after interference from Roman Reigns. The two were set to cross paths once again inside the Elimination Chamber, but an injury to The All Mighty saw him get taken out early. Lesnar then emerged as champion once again.

The Beast Incarnate and Lashley are feuding for the second time this year. Lesnar recently returned to the company after a hiatus following SummerSlam, where he unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the undisputed world title. He attacked Lashley, leading to him losing the United States Championship to Seth Rollins.

The two titans will settle it inside the ring at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5 in what is arguably the most anticipated match of the night.

Are you team Lashley or team Lesnar this time around? Voice your thoughts in the comments below!

