2-Time World Champion wants 4 big heel turns to happen for upcoming DX reunion on RAW (Exclusive)

DX is set to appear on the season premiere of RAW for their 25th anniversary celebration. The two-time Impact World Champion EC3 is hoping for a twist to the regular reunion shenanigans.

This won't be their first reunion, as there have been multiple reunions throughout the years, including one on the RAW 25th anniversary in 2018 and one for the RAW Reunion in 2019. However, many fans aren't happy with how they usually play out, as it's normally at the expense of a younger or current superstar.

But that's where things may have changed in a big way. Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE creative, and it's now Triple H at the helm. He has generally done well in elevating other superstars.

Speaking to Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that while he doubts it will happen, he would love to see the four advertised DX members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac return as heels as they are no longer the anti-establishment:

"I have a couple of thoughts. First, if Vince Russo had the pencil and we're going to announce DX coming back and we're going to do this thing with the old guys and they're coming back...is there a setup for something that could be ingenious and something that's creatively pleasing that goes somewhere? Like perhaps we're bringing back these guys back and now they're coming back as the system and now they're evil, they control everything, and DX has become what they've hated the most and there's actually something cool about it? That's the way I would go with that. At the same time, I doubt they are and it's probably just to pop a number." (5:21-6:02)

It would certainly be a refreshing twist as three of the four above-mentioned names now hold good positions backstage.

You can watch the full video below:

Many fans don't feel the DX reunion is complete without Billy Gunn

Of the four names, there are two that are missing to complete a proper DX reunion. One is the late, great Chyna, while the other is Billy Gunn.

Unfortunately, for WWE, Gunn is employed by AEW and has been gaining popularity again for his association with Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

He seems to be enjoying his time at All Elite Wrestling, and hopefully, his lack of presence won't make too big a difference. But it's certainly understandable to see why fans would be upset that the DX reunion isn't fully complete with the available members.

Are you excited about the big reunion on RAW? Voice your thoughts in the comments below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes