2-time World Heavyweight Champion injured before WrestleMania; doctors rush him to the back as WrestleMania match in danger

A two-time World Heavyweight Champion is now injured a night before WrestleMania. A match is in danger as a result.
In an unfortunate conclusion to a six-man tag team match on WWE SmackDown this week, Rey Mysterio seemingly suffered an injury. He teamed up with Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee to face American Made in a six-way tag team match. The star was left hurt and unable to do much during the bout. He was clearly hurt at some point in the match.
Now, more video footage has emerged of the unfortunate incident. He had to be carried to the back by the officials after the match was done. The video showed him being rushed off to the back quickly as the fans looked on in concern. The other stars tried to distract the fans with their own brawl to the side, but the fans were focused on the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion being unable to even walk as he was rushed to the back the night before WrestleMania.
Soon after this, PWInsider reported that Rey was apparently injured and was favoring his left knee as he was being taken to the back. He didn't appear to be able to put any weight on it. The star was set to face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania. It appears the match may be forced to be canceled.
Further updates on his health status are awaited at the moment.