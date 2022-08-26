2-time WWE Champion was allegedly told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage was allegedly told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon, as per Dutch Mantell.

Savage is regarded by many fans as one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring. That being said, the WWE legend was involved in a long string of controversies throughout his career. One of those controversies arose from a rumor that stated that Savage and McMahon were in a relationship back in the day.

On the latest edition of "Story Time with Dutch Mantell", the wrestling legend opened up in detail about the rumor in question. According to Mantell, Savage was seemingly told by WWE's higher-ups to steer clear of Stephanie McMahon. Check out his full comments below:

"It was really an accepted, almost statement of fact, that Randy had been told or advised, not by Vince, but by say, Pat (Patterson) or some of their agents, Chief (Jay Strongbow), to kind of stay clear of Stephanie, and why I don't know. She may have said something like she likes him and it got back to Vince. Well, Vince, knowing what he knows goes on between males and females, maybe wanted to protect his little daughter, which I don't blame him for that. But I think Randy did cross the line, I think he did cross the Equator, and he may have dallied a little bit with Stephanie. Can I say it was true? No, I can't say it was true. It was just given, and you can call it a rumor, but I've always heard that story. But I never really asked Savage about it. I wish I had now," said Mantell. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Lanny Poffo has previously spoken up about the Stephanie McMahon-Randy Savage rumors

Lanny Poffo is the real-life younger brother of The Macho Man Randy Savage. He was a mainstay in WWE during 1985-92. Back in 2018, Poffo opened up about the rumors about his late brother and Stephanie. He stated that he had no idea whether the "urban legend" about the duo was true, and that the only person who could give a clear answer was Stephanie McMahon.

Randy Savage was a two-time WWE Champion and one of the most charismatic individuals to ever grace the squared circle. At times, his popularity almost matched that of Hulk Hogan during the late 80s. He tragically passed away in 2011 due to a heart attack.

