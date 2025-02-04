2-time WWE champion announces surgery for unfortunate injury

WWE Superstars are gunning for WrestleMania 41 Season in a major way. Unfortunately, the fast-paced action often means injuries and other related setbacks. One veteran superstar seemingly had a fresh start to kick off this new year, but now he's forced to go under the knife to repair a recent in-ring injury.

Apollo Crews joined WWE on December 31, 2014, debuted in NXT just over three months later, and one year after that, he was on RAW. The 16-year industry veteran was sent back to NXT in 2022, and while he made a few main roster appearances during that time, Crews did not return to RAW until the 2023 Draft, and was then sent back to SmackDown in the 2024 Draft. Apollo and Baron Corbin were a team until Corbin's release back in November. He and Johnny Gargano locked up on January 24, but Crews seemed to suffer a shoulder injury when taking a Backcracker. Despite clearly hurting, the former Intercontinental Champion rolled Gargano up for the win at just over four minutes.

Trending

The One Man Nation has confirmed that he suffered a torn pec. The rare and serious injury could have him out of action for several months, if not longer. Crews took to Instagram to announce that he's in Birmingham, Alabama, for surgery with the staff at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. The one-time United States Champion included a photo and made it clear that he is staying positive.

"Heading into surgery today. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, I tore my pec—an unfortunate situation. Sometimes, you do everything right, but there are just some things beyond your control. I’m looking forward to the road ahead, attacking it with a positive and unstoppable mindset. [fist emoji] And enjoy my clean shave! It has been a while since I have seen this baby face!," Apollo Crews wrote.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Crews has not worked a WWE PLE since SummerSlam 2023, where he competed in the Battle Royal won by LA Knight. Apollo worked three NXT PLEs in 2022-2023 and participated in the Survivor Series 2021 Battle Royal won by Omos. Crews' last main roster PLE singles bout came at WrestleMania 37 when he defeated Big E for the Intercontinental Championship in a Nigerian Drum Fight.

Updated WWE SmackDown lineup

WWE will present the blue brand's Royal Rumble fallout on Friday night at FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. Below is the current lineup:

Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown

Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will appear

Elimination Chamber qualifying matches to continue

Several names are also booked to appear on SmackDown but have not been announced officially. The WWE and venue websites also have the following listed: Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa, Bayley, LA Knight, Naomi, and Bianca Belair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback