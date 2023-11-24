2-time WWE Champion breaks character to praise rival LA Knight

WWE Superstar The Miz recently spoke about his rival, LA Knight.

Miz and Knight were involved in a rivalry a few months back. They clashed at the Payback 2023 Premium Live Event, with John Cena serving as the Special Guest Referee. The Megastar emerged victorious on that occasion.

During an interview with TNT Sports, the two-time Grand Slam Champion broke character and discussed LA Knight's rapid ascent to the pinnacle of the Stamford-based company. He praised his former rival for maintaining momentum during his meteoric rise.

"What an incredible talent. What a rise. You know, and how about the WWE Universe, not getting tired? And that’s the credit to him for the WWE Universe not getting tired because a lot of times you see a lot of these guys the rockets there and you see them come and they crash and fall. He’s been doing this now in WWE I’d say for a year this trajectory, this wave has been coming and he’s been able to evolve, been able to stick to his guns and literally go out there and do incredible stuff," The Miz said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

WWE Superstar The Miz loved working with LA Knight

During the same conversation, The Miz talked about his feud with LA Knight.

The A-Lister expressed that working with Knight was a 'blast,' feeling they maximized their exchanges on the microphone during their back-and-forth segments.

"I had a blast working with LA Knight because he’s the type of character that you can, you can really lock in and like kind of make fun of right, and you know he’s gonna spit fire back to you. When you step up, and you’re on the microphone with an LA Knight, you need to make sure that you are at the top of your game, that your mind is clear and that you are ready to go. And he brought it, I brought it, and I thought we created such a great rivalry," The Miz said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

The Miz is set to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series this week.

