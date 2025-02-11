2-time WWE Champion confirms potential "career-ending" injury on RAW, talks about almost never wrestling again

This week on RAW, we saw the official return of a bona fide wrestling legend and two-time WWE Champion. He revealed that he thought he had suffered a career-ending injury.

That legend is none other than 2-Time WWE Champion AJ Styles, who had a phenomenal return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Now a part of the RAW brand, he came out to address fans about his injury and future. He had a "Lisfranc" injury, which is basically an injury to the foot involving broken bones or ligaments. Regardless of which sport, it is a tough injury to return from, and Styles even admitted on X/Twitter that it was a challenging injury.

He emphasized this on RAW this week, stating that it was possibly career-ending and that he believed he would never wrestle again.

Thankfully, this isn't the case. However, Dominik Mysterio and Carlito didn't seem to care and came out to give Styles a very harsh welcome. It was a clear start of a new feud for The Phenomenal One.

Dominik tried attacking him, and Carlito was there too, but both men ended up retreating.

Fans were happy to see the legend back and ready to compete again.

