2-time WWE champion confirms unfinished business with Liv Morgan

A popular WWE Superstar has confirmed that she has unfinished business with Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day member is currently out of action due to injury.

On the June 9 edition of Monday Night RAW, the 31-year-old came out to interrupt Nikki Bella's return promo. The two stars got engaged in a heated back-and-forth before Liv Morgan floored the 2-time WWE Divas Champion with the Oblivion, setting up a potential program for the Evolution Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, the then-Women's Tag Team Champion got injured the following week and had to undergo surgery.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Nikki Bella noted that she was disappointed with Liv Morgan getting injured. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that they were set for an engaging feud, but unfortunately, The Judgment Day member suffered a dislocated shoulder. However, Bella added that she would put Morgan in her place whenever the latter makes her return.

“I mean, obviously, was I so bummed about Liv’s injury? Of course. We all are. Liv is such an incredible character. And she and I, we have a lot of layers, not only in our characters but also history and chemistry there. We were about to do something super epic, super personal, and it was gonna be really amazing. So that didn’t pan out the way I wanted. But hey, the beauty of wrestling is we’re always here, and we always come back. So you know, I think I’m gonna have to stick around to put her in her place when she comes back," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can listen to the podcast here.

Popular star replaces Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce, and Nick Aldis accepted Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's request to accept Roxanne Perez as Liv Morgan's replacement as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez under one condition. The duo would have to defend the title at WWE Evolution.

As it turns out, The Judgment Day members will defend the gold against three teams, one from each brand, in a fatal four-way tag team match at the all-women's show. The Kabuki Warriors from RAW, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss from SmackDown, and Sol Ruca & Zaria from NXT will challenge for the title on Sunday.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be put on the line this Sunday for the first time since the April 22 edition of NXT. It will be interesting to see if the newly formed pairing can work together and retain the title.

