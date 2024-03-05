2-time WWE Champion to cost Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in a twist suggested by veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes CM Punk should screw Cody Rhodes in his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare is set to once again challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Meanwhile, CM Punk is currently on the sidelines after suffering an injury at the same PLE.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were the final two remaining members in the men's rumble match. In a surprising twist suggested by Vince Russo on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, The Best in the World should get back at the former AEW EVP by costing him against Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows.

"It’s something as simple as this: Cody has the match with freaking Reigns. Bro, have Punk screw Cody. Have Punk screw Cody and then that’s where I would do the Gunther thing. I would go to Reigns and Gunther next. I mean, I am interested in that bro. I am interested in that because I will be curious to see the way they book that. That’s all you have to do man." [From 37:17 onwards]

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will also likely be in action on Night One of WrestleMania XL as The Rock challenged Seth Rollins and The American Nightmare to a tag team match against The Bloodline. All four men will be present on WWE SmackDown this week, and fans can hope to get a clearer picture.

