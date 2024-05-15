2-time WWE champion is currently dealing with an injury; she hasn't wrestled in over a year

WWE Superstars often miss months or years from their careers due to injuries. A popular star recently opened up about her in-ring future and revealed that she's been dealing with a foot injury.

Last year, Carmella was active on Monday Night RAW before she went on a maternal leave. After the birth of her first child, The Princess of Staten Island hasn't returned to the promotion as a full-time performer. The star wishes to return for the promotion but hasn't fully recovered yet.

Speaking to Nikki and Brie Garcia (FKA The Bella Twins) on The Nikki and Brie Show, the former WWE Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she's been dealing with an injury called 'Drop Foot' after the delivery of her son.

"Of course. I miss the fans. I miss performing. I fell in love with that and have been doing it for 11 years. More than anything, I want to prove to myself, 'I can go through this insane experience of labor, delivering, pregnancy, and my body is completely different from the inside out,' but I'd love to go back and prove that I can. No one else, just to myself," said Mella.

Mella also added that she misses the fans and aims to return after recovering.

"Unfortunately, I've been dealing with, what is called 'Drop Foot.' I have an injury from labor and delivery and pushing the baby out. I have herniated discs in my back, which push on this nerve that is connected to my right foot. The top of my foot, it's hard to lift. I'm literally limping around everywhere. It's gotten better," said Mella. [H/T: Fightful]

Carmella was set to form a tag team with Chelsea Green before WWE hiatus

Last year, Carmella returned from a hiatus to the promotion in February 2023 and punched her ticket to the Women's Elimination Chamber match. After failing to win the gimmick match, she crossed paths with Chelsea Green on WWE RAW.

The two feuded with Bianca Belair for a while and went one-on-one against the RAW Women's Champion. It seemed like the two were set to enter the women's tag team division after bonding with each other on the red brand.

However, Mella went on maternal leave, and Green teamed up with Sonya Deville on Monday Night RAW. Later, the two captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the red brand.

What are your thoughts on Carmella? Sound off using the discuss button.