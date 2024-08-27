2-time WWE champion emotionally announces he is having a second baby

A former WWE titleholder has announced that he is having a second baby. He also made an emotional announcement about the date.

Only two years ago, Angel Garza and his wife Zaide Lozano had their first child, a daughter named Dara. She was born in July 2022. Now, two years on, they have announced they are having a second child. Back in July, they also celebrated their anniversary, having gotten married on July 23, 2020. Garza had proposed to Lozano, who is a sports journalist, in the middle of the ring.

Now, taking to Instagram, the WWE star made an emotional announcement that they are having their second child. He said that the baby would be born in February 2025. While there's still some time to go, Garza and his wife are looking forward to welcoming their child to the world.

"And when we wanted it most but least expected it... you arrived 🤍 Your little family already loves you and is looking forward to it. February 2025⏳ #newbaby #family #love"

The former 24/7 Champion also shared a video of the two of them on a doc and celebrated the news together with flowers and more.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate WWE Superstar Angel Garza, his wife, and the rest of his family for this happy news.

