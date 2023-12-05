2-time WWE Champion excited about 'FIRST TIME EVER' match on RAW

WWE Superstar Natalya sent a message on social media ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who've had sporadic appearances since their call-up to the main roster, are about to seize a fresh opportunity. General Manager Adam Pearce recently announced that the former NXT stars will take on the formidable duo of Natalya and Tegan Nox during this week's show.

Natalya has now sent a message on X ahead of their RAW showdown, expressing excitement at the prospect of facing Chance and Carter for the first time ever. The two-time Women's Champion didn't mince words, warning Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to steer clear of their impending clash.

"So pumped to face @Katana_ @kaydenfor the FIRST TIME EVER tonight on #wweraw ! Very much hoping @ImChelseaGreen and @PiperNivenWWE keep their noses out of our business so we can show up and show out tonight," Natalya wrote.

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams comes out on top and positions themselves as potential contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships in the future.

