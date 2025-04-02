2-time WWE champion faces uncertain future; out indefinitely

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41, and several stars are currently on hiatus due to injury. Recently, it was revealed that two-time NXT Tag Team Champion Andre Chase is injured and out of action indefinitely.

Andre Chase has been a staple on the black and silver brand for years. He is one of the cornerstones of Chase University under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. The faction went through several highs and lows before Ridge Holland started to break its members systematically last year, marking the group's end.

However, things aren't looking up for Chase. On the latest edition of NXT, Andre Chase had a backstage segment with a medical official, who informed him that he has cracked ribs and will be out of action indefinitely. There's uncertainty about Chase's future on the brand, as there's no timetable mentioned for his return.

The said, injury happened after last week's edition of the show when Ethan Page Powerslammed him from the second rope during their one-on-one contest. In the end, Chase was wheeled out of the trainer's room by Uriah Connors and Kale Dixion. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the star.

When did Andre Chase win titles on WWE NXT?

In 2021, Andre Chase made his first appearance for the developmental brand and entered the NXT Breakout tournament. By the end of the year, Chase had developed his new persona and began to teach other superstars under his wing, and created Chase University.

Chase U spent the majority of their time in the tag team division of WWE NXT and captured the gold twice on the brand. In 2023, Chase and Duke Hudson defeated The Family to win the NXT Tag Team Championship at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Night 1.

In their third week as champions, Chase and Hudson lost the titles back to the former champions. Last year, the faction had a storyline with Ridge Holland, where Holland eventually won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Andre Chase on an episode of NXT.

The two lost the titles at WWE NXT No Mercy to Nathan Frazer and Axiom, only for Ridge Holland to turn heel and attack the faction. After months of feuding, Holland defeated Andre Chase in an Ambulance match and disbanded Chase U.

