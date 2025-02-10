2-time WWE champion makes massive revelation about retirement: "It became really difficult emotionally"

WWE has released many former champions over the years who did not seem to have any direction in the company. Some stars eventually return to the promotion, but sometimes, that doesn't happen.

Otis' former tag team partner, Tucker, enjoyed his time tagging with his partner in NXT and the main roster. The company released him from his contract in April 2021, soon after his split from Otis.

Speaking to KPTX, Tucker, whose real name is Levi Cooper, talked about his time as a superstar. He noted that it was a great time for him in his 20s.

"It was a cool way to spend my 20s. It was a really special thing to do. I mean, it really is an artform. They [WWE] encompass a ton of stuff. You’re a live-action stunt performer."

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

He added that he had fun traveling with the promotion before he had kids. However, he decided to retire from the ring after his first child was born, as traveling got much more difficult.

"Traveling before I had kids was 95% fun. But after I had my daughter, it became really difficult emotionally. I wasn’t prepared for how difficult that was going to be." (H/T SEScoops)

The tough traveling schedule demanded by the wrestling industry forced Tucker to retire soon after his WWE debut.

Former WWE star Tucker is now training High School kids

Tucker has stayed in touch with his wrestling side by becoming a High School trainer. He is currently working with Skyview High in Vancouver, where he is training the next generation of wrestlers.

The former WWE star did not enjoy much success in the company and only won the defunct 24/7 Championship twice in his career. Many believe he should have won the tag team titles alongside Otis in his career.

A return to the ring could see him get a decent pop from the crowd. The creative team could call him back for a surprise Royal Rumble appearance down the road or a short reunion with Otis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback