2-Time WWE Champion Ready To Return To The Ring After 5 Years

A former WWE champion has been out of action for the last five years. Now, he's ready to return to the ring again.

Titus O'Neil is ready to return to the ring in WWE

The WWE star spoke to TMZ's Inside the Ring about returning to the ring and admitted that it was a possibility. He said that based on the scenario he was more than ready to do it, but he admitted that he was happy being in front of cameras and not having to take any bumps. He went on to say that he was still in great shape and that he worked out five times a week.

The star's last match was on November 9, 2020 against Bobby Lashley, but has not been back in the ring since then. It remains to be seen if Triple H wants him back in the ring.

However, O'Neil admitted that being in shape was different from being in ring shape, as many stars who returned to wrestling or WWE after time away from the ring often found out. However, he added that the moment he got the chance to do anything for the company, he was going to do it.

"It's definitely a possibility now yeah. But then again, it's all based on the scenario and the situation... whether the company wants me to do it, or it's definitely going to have to be the right scenario for it to happen. But I'll be honest with you, I'm happy with being in front of cameras and not having to take bumps. I'm still in great shape. I work out, you know, five times a week, I do Pilates now. I'm always going to be in shape. But being in ring shape is a completely different animal. As most guys that can tell you that took the time away and came back or whatever. But there's no question, if get a chance to do something, whether it's in the ring or on television with WWE at all, it's a blessing."

Titus O'Neil is grateful to WWE

Titus O'Neil is very grateful for the opportunities that have been afforded to him by the company. He said that he was ready to return to the ring, or even be on comemntary for them if that was what they asked.

"And if there's a need for the Titus O'Neil character to be in the ring, or commentary, or on-screen in any way, shape or form, I'm always going to be more thaan open to it because like I say, for me, WWE gave me a platform that I continue to be able to help bring people together from all walks of life, whether I'm in the ring or not in the ring."

The wrestling star is currently 48 years old and has not wrestled for a long time.

