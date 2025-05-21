2-time WWE champion refuses to come back under certain conditions; Teddy Long says "I definitely would not" (Exclusive)

A former WWE star recently made it clear that he was not going to return to the promotion if certain conditions were not met. This prompted Hall of Famer Teddy Long to comment on the topic, agreeing with the star's words.
The star in question is Matt Cardona, who has occasionally teased returning to the Stamford-based promotion. However, he has also claimed that he will not return to take up his previous character name in the company, Zack Ryder. According to Matt, he would only like to come back with his current persona.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long agreed that Matt's condition was valid. He stated:
"The good part about it is he stepped away, he didn't let that... When they fired him he didn't take that personal. He stepped away, got on up, made a name for himself, I mean made a huge name for himself. And right now he is doing absolutely great. So you know, it's like we say, if something ain't broke, why fix it? So if I were him, I definitely would not come back as Zack Ryder either. If they don't want Matt Cardona, they don't want him." [2:44 onwards]
Matt Cardona had pitched a match to WWE Champion John Cena
While Matt is not back in the Stamford-based promotion yet, that apparently did not stop him from reaching out to Cena to pitch a match.
Speaking on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, the former WWE star claimed that he had attempted to set up a match between himself and the Cenation leader. He said:
"I pitched [John] Cena to wrestle me at Hammerstein Ballroom, GCW, 'cause I had this mystery opponent. I reached out; I threw the Hail Mary. Obviously, he couldn't do it, but I tried," Cardona said. [From 51:01 to 51:13]
As of now, it remains to be seen if Cardona will ever return to WWE.
