2-time WWE champion was removed from the main roster because of backstage heat, according to Dutch Mantell

A two-time WWE champion was recently moved from the main roster to the Shawn Michaels-led NXT. The star in question was replaced by a popular name, which led to him going on a controversial rant about his position in the Stamford-based promotion.

The two-time WWE champion being discussed is Corey Graves. While Graves once did commentary on the main roster, he now finds himself calling the action on NXT. The wrestler-turned-commentator was replaced by former NFL athlete and fan-favorite Pat McAfee on RAW.

On an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran also spoke about the difference in commentary on the main roster since McAfee replaced Graves.

"What is going on with him? If they sent him down to NXT, he's got some heat from somewhere," Mantell said.

The podcast's co-host said Corey Graves was seemingly replaced by McAfee because the latter was a bigger name. In response, Mantell pointed out the difference between the commentary styles of the NFL veteran and the two-time NXT Tag Team Champion.

"But look at the difference in the commentary. Just in the commentary. Because Pat McAfee is interesting. He says bull cr*p things, and you know, and he just knows how to do commentary. Corey Graves tries to make (...) I don't know. I have tried to listen to him. He's just a straight guy. It was straight up commentary." (From 45:00 onwards)

It's worth noting that Chief Content Officer Triple H and Shawn Michaels are in charge of the creative teams of the main roster and NXT, respectively. While the official reason behind Graves' move to NXT hasn't been revealed yet, he will be part of the commentary team for next week's show.

Dutch Mantell doesn't know why WWE kept Corey Graves on the main roster for so long

A concussion Corey Graves suffered in 2014 forced him to retire from in-ring competition. Since then, he has been doing commentary for the global juggernaut. While he first began on NXT, Graves soon found himself on the main roster alongside The Voice of WWE Michael Cole.

Graves, 41, has nearly spent 11 years doing commentary for the Stamford-based promotion. On the same episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran said he did not understand why the company had kept Graves on the main roster's commentary team for so long.

"I have tried to listen to him and I like Corey. But to me, I don't know what's kept him up there as long," Mantell said (From 46:24 onwards)

While Graves has been moved to NXT, his wife and former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella, was recently shown the door. It was recently revealed that Mella, who went on maternity leave in 2023, did not receive a contract extension.

