2-time WWE Champion removed from RAW and faction; Nick Aldis sends a message

A two-time WWE Champion has now been removed from RAW with a huge change. Nick Aldis has sent the star a message now that he's not part of the show.

On WWE RAW, Karrion Kross and his faction had gotten really familiar with The Miz. The star has become a part of Kross' faction ever since the Wyatt Sicks started to target him. He ended up siding with Kross in a feud against the Wyatt Sicks. Both factions got some wins against each other, but Kross got a huge win over Howdy's team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Since then though, using the WWE Transfer Window, the Wyatt Sicks were moved to the blue brand, ending that feud. The Miz and Karrion Kross' faction thought that things were over for good, but it was not to be.

Now, Nick Aldis has revealed that The Miz has been moved to SmackDown and he's part of the blue brand going forward. This means he is no longer part of Kross' faction either. The Miz was very unhappy to hear that this change had taken place, especially since the Wyatt Sicks were also on SmackDown.

Aldis sent him off, asking him to find new friends fast, as he would need them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback