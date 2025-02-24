2-time WWE champion returning to the ring more than 9 years since last match

WWE Superstars have been known to have high-profile, viral exits from the industry over the years. However, some grapplers choose to quietly hang up their boots. This was the case for a certain heavyweight superstar who has just launched his comeback journey.

Ezekiel Jackson debuted for top indie promotion UPW in 2007 and signed a WWE developmental contract to work FCW that same year. The Guyanese wrestler was called up to WWE's main roster in July 2008 as The Brian Kendrick's bodyguard. He was released in April 2014. Zeke's run was marred by injuries, but he had one run with the Intercontinental Championship and was the final ECW Champion.

He recently increased his online presence, fueling return speculation. The former Lucha Underground star was recently announced to appear at FWE Full Throttle on Saturday, March 15, at Sport HQ in Cary, NC.

The Personification of Domination took to his official YouTube channel today to share the first vlog in a series that will document his in-ring comeback. The 46-year-old noted that he will be appearing at Fortitude Wrestling Entertainment's 3rd Anniversary show on March 15, but it isn't clear if he will actually perform that night.

"I continue asking myself if I ended my career the way I wanted, and for the most part I didn't. So, I've always had that little bit of a chip on the shoulder as to, I want to end this the way I want to. I've always had... a bucket list of people that I would love to compete against, so we're looking to schedule a few things. I am accepting bookings, and this should be fun. I'm still big as hell, so I'm not worried about that. I do have to get into ring shape, so today started the journey... adding more of a cardio-based workout, adding some rowing," Jackson said. [0:20 - 1:00]

Ezekiel Jackson continued:

"I'll be getting in the ring a few times this week for the next few weeks, so it should be a fun journey. I'm excited to see how this plays out. [laughs] I'm looking forward to doing what I love. I've always loved professional wrestling, been a fan since 8-years-old. I've traveled the world, faced a lot of amazing people. There's some people I would love to compete against that are still out there, so... here we are. New year, 2025, I'm ready for this. [laughs] A few people are gonna get to see what The Personification of Domination is all about, that never got to see it in person. Here we go... 2025, let's have some fun," Jackson said. [From 1:01 to 1:48]

Jackson, billed as Rycklon, debuted for TNA a few months after his WWE departure. He also spent several months with Lucha Underground, then returned to the indies before stepping away.

