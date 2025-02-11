  • home icon
  • 2-time WWE Champion returns to RAW after 623 days

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 11, 2025 01:11 GMT
A two-time WWE Champion is back on RAW [Image credits: WWE.com and WWE Deutschland on X]
WWE RAW is the Monday Night show [Image credits: WWE.com and WWE Deutschland on X]

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature the comeback of a wrestler who has held the WWE Championship twice. AJ Styles was spotted arriving at the venue hours before the show, looking to be in good physical condition and ready for whatever challenges await him.

The Phenomenal One has returned to the red brand after a 623-day absence. His last appearance was on May 29, 2023, when he teamed up with Seth Rollins to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest, who were then part of The Judgment Day.

Styles' comeback on RAW was announced earlier on the official WWE website. The star moved from SmackDown to the red brand via the Transfer Window. Given Styles' status as a top performer, one can assume that the deal orchestrated by Adam Pearce was a smart move for everyone involved.

AJ Styles was filmed entering the arena in an Instagram post. He wore a Bulldogs hat, a black jacket, and his signature black Phenomenal One T-shirt, giving off a sense of readiness for his upcoming tasks.

It will be interesting to see what’s in store for his return tonight. With the Elimination Chamber around the corner, perhaps Triple H and his team will have him compete in a qualifying match. Then again, since he’s just returning from injury, maybe he’ll take it slow.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
