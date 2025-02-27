2-time WWE champion says he was really frustrated when he retired; put "hundreds and thousands of dollars" in one place

A former WWE champion confessed he was frustrated after retiring from wrestling. He talked about dedicating everything to one thing.

WWE Hall of Famer DDP talked to The Undertaker on Six Feet Under about quitting the wrestling business. The star admitted that he was very frustrated with how it had happened. He said he was more than 46 when he stepped away from wrestling.

He wanted to act, but he didn't have enough time to put into it to make it at that age. Thus, he decided to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars but invested everything in himself and DDP Yoga.

"When I first started, Kimberly really wanted to do the acting thing, which I've always wanted to do. And I did a couple of movies when I was in WCW. I said I'm going to put some time in that. And that was so frustrating because now I'm 46, 47, 48-year-old guy. That ain't gonna happen, not the way I wanted to, and I'm not going to put all my effort in that. So that's when I shifted everything to DDP Yoga, because that's something I can control, even though it was costing me hundreds and thousands of dollars. I was investing in me at that point." (1:28:40 - 1:29:16)

It's safe to say it was the right decision for the WWE legend to invest in DDP Yoga, as it has helped himself and everyone else.

Please credit the Six Feet Under podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

