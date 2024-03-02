2-time WWE champion sends chilling warning to Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley is one of the biggest names on SmackDown. The All Mighty received a chilling warning from a two-time WWE champion who has been hunting him down for months.

Lashley has been in a bitter rivalry with The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross for several months. The two sides have had many encounters, but the WWE creative team has failed to take the feud to the next level to allow one of the two stars to come out strong.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Karrion Kross appear with Paul Ellering, Scarlett, and the Authors of Pain backstage. The Doom Walker laid down a chilling warning for the former WWE Champion.

"Good evening. I have a message for Bobby Lashley. You’ve at the top of this business for a very long time. But you’ve had everybody fooled around here. You’ve got everybody thinking you’re this untouchable guy, that you’re invincible. I know you now, I see it. That’s a lie, Bobby," Karrion Kross said. [0:04 - 0:21]

Kross went on to say that The All Mighty was afraid of him.

"Deep down, you are scared to death that you are never gonna stand in a WWE ring again as world champion. It’s funny how that has a way of changing people. But what’s even funnier to me than that is that I’m the one who’s solely responsible for you losing out on the opportunity to compete at WrestleMania. That makes me very, very happy," Karrion Kross said. [0:23 - 0:49]

Paul Ellering added to the warning with a message of his own to Bobby Lashley:

"So Bobby, the question isn’t what you’ve lost, but what more can you afford to lose?" [0:51 - 1:03]

You can watch the video below:

Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley are set to collide on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The segment did well to build some more heat between them before the big clash.

Bobby Lashley will have the Street Profits by his side on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley has been looking to get over on SmackDown with the Street Profits by his side. The three men have joined forces with B-Fab to give birth to The Pride faction.

Bobby Lashley will likely have the Street Profits by his side when he goes up against Karrion Kross next Friday. It will be the only way to ensure that Akam and Rezar do not get involved in the contest.

Fans can expect another chaotic match on SmackDown that will likely end with some interferences. The feud between the two sides could head over to WrestleMania 40 in the coming weeks.

Are you excited for the clash between the two heavyweights on WWE SmackDown next week? Sound off!

