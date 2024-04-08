2-time WWE champion taunts Bobby Lashley for taking a "backseat" at WrestleMania XL

Bobby Lashley was one of the former WWE Champions who picked up a big win at WrestleMania XL. However, it looks like he will continue to stay in a rivalry with a two-time champion who taunted him after the win.

Bobby Lashley teamed up with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits to defeat The Final Testament at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The loss was a big blow to Karrion Kross and his stable, who have failed to make an impact together.

Kross was put through a table by Ford with a huge Frog Splash before Lashley pinned him for the win. The Herald of Doomsday accepted his defeat in a WrestleMania Sunday exclusive but taunted Lashley for being overshadowed by Montez Ford.

"You know what? I got what I deserve. And Bobby, Bobby Lashley, he got what he deserved, too. You know what he got? He took a backseat to Montez Ford on the biggest event of the year and reminded everybody why they left them off last year." [From 01:04 to 01:23]

WWE has tried to push Karrion Kross on the main roster several times. However, it looks like he has taken too many losses to come across as a credible heel. A babyface turn could potentially help him get over.

Bobby Lashley had to sit out of WWE WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar locked horns at the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The All Mighty won the match via disqualification at the show.

Following the win, Lashley was challenged to a WrestleMania match by Bray Wyatt. The rivalry between the two stars started to build up before Wyatt had to pull out due to an illness.

The All Mighty then competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal ahead of The Show of Shows and won the trophy. This was why he had to miss the show, and it seems like, Karrion Kross is exploiting that angle in his recent promo to continue the rivalry.

