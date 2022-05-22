"F*** that" - 2-time WWE Champion did not want to put over The Rock

Matt McCarthy, a former WWE writer, says CM Punk had issues with a promo he was told to deliver about The Rock during their rivalry in 2013.

Punk’s 434-day WWE Championship reign was ended by The Rock at the 2013 Royal Rumble. A month later, The Great One won a rematch at Elimination Chamber to set up a second successive WrestleMania main event against John Cena.

Speaking on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, McCarthy was asked about Naomi and Sasha Banks’ recent RAW walkout. While he cannot recall a similar incident occurring during his time with the company, the ex-writer remembered how Punk reacted when given a script he disliked.

“I remember Punk being handed a promo about The Rock and him refusing to [say it],” McCarthy said. “He’s like, ‘So now I’ve got to f***ing put over The Rock? F*** that.’ I remember that happening. I don’t recall anyone walking out per se.” [59:54-1:00:27]

Punk wanted to be added to the main event between Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 29. Instead, he was booked to lose against The Undertaker in what turned out to be his final WrestleMania match.

Why CM Punk had a problem with his WWE promo about The Rock

In 2019, Punk said during a Starrcast Q&A panel that he did not want his legendary title reign to end against a part-timer.

The current AEW star also revealed that one of his promos was written by The Rock’s team. Punk made his frustrations known before eventually coming to an agreement with his on-screen rival.

Following the incident, the two-time WWE Champion apologized to The Rock for “being a d***.” The Hollywood star accepted his apology and they are now on good terms.

