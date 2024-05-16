2-time WWE champion will be out of action indefinitely

WWE has been going through a tough time as many superstars have unfortunately joined the injured list. The company recently announced that a two-time champion is also injured and will be out indefinitely.

Last year, Ivar received a singles run in the promotion after Erik went on a hiatus due to injury. Later, Sarah Logan, aka Valhalla, went on a maternal leave while Ivar was focusing on his run as a solo star. Unfortunately, WWE announced that the former RAW and NXT Tag Team Champion is injured and will be out of action indefinitely.

Ivar was busy working on the developmental brand, as he mostly worked in the men's division, focusing on the North American Championship. The superstar's upcoming matches are also altered, as the injury looks legit. Here's what the official account stated about Ivar's injury:

"BREAKING: As a result of the heinous attack by #Gallus at the end of #WWENXT, @Ivar_WWE has suffered an injury and will be out of action indefinitely."

The star was last seen in a segment with a returning Gallus on NXT. Meanwhile, Apollo Crews has replaced the star against Tyler Bate on Speed.

Ivar recently received a title shot on WWE NXT

Several wrestlers moved to different brands or got released after a successful two-night event in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Ivar decided to appear on the developmental brand after a loss to the returning Sheamus on Monday Night RAW.

The star has spent the majority of his time in the Stamford-based promotion as a tag team wrestler alongside Erik. However, it all changed when his partner went on a hiatus and the company presented Ivar with an opportunity to go solo.

After appearing on the white and gold brand, Ivar stacked wins and went after the North American Champion, Oba Femi. He received a one-on-one shot against the champion at NXT Spring Breakin' 2024.

Unfortunately, the star has been pulled out of other matches and segments as he's sidelined with an injury. Currently, the company has provided no timetable or the nature of the injury heading into Battleground 2024.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Ivar a speedy recovery.